Research Analysts Set Expectations for Greif, Inc. Class A’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Greif, Inc. Class A in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif, Inc. Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Greif Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

GEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 370,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Greif, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 56.95%.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.