Grenke (GLJ) PT Set at €90.00 by equinet

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by stock analysts at equinet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of Grenke opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

