GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $23.14 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.