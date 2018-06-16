Groupon (GRPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN):

6/1/2018 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2018 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2018 – Groupon had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2018 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.99 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.90.

4/18/2018 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Groupon traded down $0.05, reaching $4.76, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 411,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,404. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.67, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Groupon had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $626.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,982.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,450 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Michael F increased its holdings in Groupon by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Price Michael F now owns 490,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Groupon by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 812,460 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,290 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,440,788 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

