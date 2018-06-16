Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $130.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRUB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on GrubHub from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho set a $115.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GrubHub from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.63.

GRUB stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.22 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $351,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $357,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,134 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,373. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

