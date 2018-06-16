Comparing Corporacion America (CAAP) & Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE: ASR) and Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Corporacion America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 0 3 1 0 2.25 Corporacion America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV is more favorable than Corporacion America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Corporacion America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV $663.55 million 6.47 $309.22 million $9.89 15.68 Corporacion America $1.58 billion 1.10 $63.49 million $0.47 23.02

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporacion America. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Corporacion America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 42.52% 19.76% 12.06% Corporacion America N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Corporacion America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Corporacion America does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV beats Corporacion America on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. In addition, it offers non-aeronautical services that comprise leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; complementary services, such as catering, handling, and ground transportation services; and airport access, automobile parking and ground transport, and fuel services. Further, it provides construction services. Additionally, through its 60% joint venture, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Corporacion America

Corporación América Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

