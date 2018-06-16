Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,167. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $229.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

