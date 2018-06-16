GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Penn Virginia worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Penn Virginia by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penn Virginia by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Penn Virginia by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $11,589,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia opened at $77.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

