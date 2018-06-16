GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 113,050 Shares of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of Verastem worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Verastem by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Verastem by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,737,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of VSTM opened at $6.53 on Friday. Verastem Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

