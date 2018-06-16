GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,835 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of Emerge Energy Services worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 70,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMES opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $240.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.88. Emerge Energy Services LP has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EMES shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

