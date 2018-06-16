GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Holdings Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,197 shares during the quarter. GTT Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of GTT Communications worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 198,605 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 332,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,279,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GTT Communications from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GTT Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $348,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,516,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 3,200 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $168,416.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,435.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.79 and a beta of 1.03. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

