GTx Incorporated (GTXI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GTx Incorporated (NASDAQ:GTXI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GTX an industry rank of 156 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GTX in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GTX from $16.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GTX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX traded up $0.61, hitting $20.11, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,799. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.60. GTX has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19). equities research analysts predict that GTX will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

