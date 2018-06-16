Guess (GES) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Guess (NYSE:GES) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Guess also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guess and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.84.

Guess opened at $21.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Guess has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.02 million. Guess had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. equities analysts predict that Guess will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Guess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Guess

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

