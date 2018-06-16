Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in AES Corp (AES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of AES worth $65,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in AES by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,353 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AES by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 95,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AES by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,132,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AES by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,503,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AES by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $13.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

