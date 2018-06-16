Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $64.31 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,545 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 21,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Exelon worth $64,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Exelon opened at $41.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

