Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $64.70 Million Holdings in CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of CSRA worth $64,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CSRA by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSRA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSRA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSRA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSRA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSRA alerts:

CSRA opened at $41.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. CSRA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

CSRA Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA).

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.