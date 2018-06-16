Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $430.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $430.00 price objective from Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Vetr upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.07 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a $270.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $385.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.36.

Tesla opened at $358.17 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $389.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 33,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74,343.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 582,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

