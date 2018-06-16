GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,099.50 ($14.64).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.98) to GBX 1,370 ($18.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of GVC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of GVC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.72) to GBX 1,135 ($15.11) in a report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,141 ($15.19) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 983 ($13.09) price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Lee Feldman sold 369,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £3,333,198.75 ($4,437,756.29).

GVC opened at GBX 1,055 ($14.05) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. GVC has a one year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.39) and a one year high of GBX 996 ($13.26).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

