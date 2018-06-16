Hacken Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Hacken has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $29,880.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00023098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00585234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00242577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093558 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,973,575 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

