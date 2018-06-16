Haemonetics Co. (HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 214 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 214 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $19,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,452,000 after purchasing an additional 225,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

