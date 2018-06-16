Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein Sells 3,794 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $28,308.70.

Haemonetics stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. 8,507,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,845.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

