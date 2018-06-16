Halma (HLMA) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,480 ($19.70) to GBX 1,400 ($18.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Investec decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.97) to GBX 1,320 ($17.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,277.92 ($17.01).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.03) on Wednesday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 956.50 ($12.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,341 ($17.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.97 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $5.71.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £23,060 ($30,701.64).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

