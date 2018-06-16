Halyard Health (HYH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH):

5/24/2018 – Halyard Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on advancing health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company sells surgical and infection prevention products for the operating room. Halyard offers products such as sterilization wraps, face masks, surgical drapes and gowns, closed suction catheters, pain pumps and enteral feeding tubes. It offers a range of medical device solutions including post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. Halyard Health, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

5/4/2018 – Halyard Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on advancing health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company sells surgical and infection prevention products for the operating room. Halyard offers products such as sterilization wraps, face masks, surgical drapes and gowns, closed suction catheters, pain pumps and enteral feeding tubes. It offers a range of medical device solutions including post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. Halyard Health, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

5/3/2018 – Halyard Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Halyard Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Halyard Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Halyard Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Halyard Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2018 – Halyard Health was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

NYSE:HYH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.62. Halyard Health has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

Get Halyard Health alerts:

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Halyard Health will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,176,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,653,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.