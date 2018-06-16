Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 85.07%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hamilton Lane opened at $46.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

