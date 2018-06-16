NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after buying an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.54.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,939 shares of company stock worth $21,594,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

