Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,972,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,933,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,073. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.89 and a twelve month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

