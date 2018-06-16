Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 1.01% of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU traded down $0.45, reaching $70.77, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. SPDR Ix Shs FUN/MSCI EAFE FOSSIL FU has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $77.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $1.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

