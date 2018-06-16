Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys New Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 1,122.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 61.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steris traded down $0.56, reaching $106.07, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 539,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,179. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Loyal W. Wilson sold 3,609 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $379,522.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

About Steris

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

