Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.38).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Wednesday, hitting €37.06 ($43.09). The stock had a trading volume of 311,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

