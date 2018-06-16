Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys £10,101 in Stock

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) insider Charles Irving-Swift purchased 505,050 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,101 ($13,448.28).

LON HDD traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 577,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,270. Hardide Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide Plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

