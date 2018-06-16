Harry Sloan Acquires 250,000 Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Harry Sloan bought 250,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,366.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,762 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

