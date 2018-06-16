Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Harsco (NYSE:HSC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harsco earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8810227172595 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harsco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

HSC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,428. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 8,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $198,388.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $301,180.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,459.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,288 shares of company stock valued at $681,755 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.