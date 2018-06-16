Insider Buying: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Buys 13,257 Shares of Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,475.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harvest Capital Credit traded up $0.05, hitting $10.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.62%. equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

HCAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

