Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.82 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

