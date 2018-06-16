Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.07.

HAS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

