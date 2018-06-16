Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $854.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $743.70 million. Hasbro posted sales of $972.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Hasbro traded up $1.52, hitting $90.33, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 648,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $116.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,231,000 after buying an additional 92,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 571,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 368,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,566,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,025,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

