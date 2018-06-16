Havven Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Havven has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Havven has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $979,315.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005594 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00589321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00240081 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven launched on March 11th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,886,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Havven is havven.io. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

