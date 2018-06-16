Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric is the largest provider of electricity in the state of Hawaii, as a result of which it outperformed the broader industry in past twelve months. It continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets. Hawaiian Electric maintains a stable liquidity position and exhibits a strong cash generating capacity. Stable financials enable the company to execute various investor-friendly moves. However, Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market also may hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric.”

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of HE stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $645.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.98 million. equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

