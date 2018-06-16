Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hawthorn Bancshares traded down $0.30, reaching $21.90, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

