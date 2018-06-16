Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,731,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,903,000 after purchasing an additional 580,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,695,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,937,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S opened at $44.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.78%. equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

