Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Vicus Capital raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 28,665,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003,160. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

