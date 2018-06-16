HC Wainwright Analysts Give Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) a $30.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

