HC Wainwright Analysts Give Enphase Energy (ENPH) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Enphase Energy opened at $5.69 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

