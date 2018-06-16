HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) SVP Sells $187,022.50 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $187,022.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCA stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,002,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,733,000 after buying an additional 433,283 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,660,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,445,000 after buying an additional 4,681,672 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,719,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

