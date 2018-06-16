HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

HDFC Bank traded up $0.39, reaching $101.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 543,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,318. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

