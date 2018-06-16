Critical Comparison: BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) & Its Rivals

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE: BBX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BBX Capital Corp Class A to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital Corp Class A’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corp Class A 8.75% 6.32% 2.45% BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 26.25% 3.19% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBX Capital Corp Class A and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 168 401 612 19 2.40

BBX Capital Corp Class A currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 55.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million $82.19 million 12.22 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors $1.33 billion $328.85 million 18.91

BBX Capital Corp Class A’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corp Class A. BBX Capital Corp Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About BBX Capital Corp Class A

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

