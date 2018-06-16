Head-To-Head Review: Brady (NYSE:BRC) vs. Playags (AGS)

Brady (NYSE: BRC) and Playags (NYSE:AGS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brady and Playags, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 2 1 0 2.33 Playags 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Playags has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Playags’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playags is more favorable than Brady.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brady and Playags’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.11 billion 1.86 $95.64 million $1.75 22.91 Playags $211.96 million 4.20 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -13.06

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Playags. Playags is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Playags does not pay a dividend. Brady pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brady has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Playags’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 6.98% 14.23% 9.81% Playags N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brady beats Playags on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, defense, mass transit, electrical contractors, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational and architectural signage products, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

