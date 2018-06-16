Comparing Park City Group (PCYG) & Cars.com (CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 31.35% 9.11% 5.63% Park City Group 14.46% 8.47% 6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cars.com and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 2 3 0 2.60 Park City Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Park City Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park City Group is more favorable than Cars.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $626.26 million 3.40 $224.44 million $2.28 12.99 Park City Group $18.94 million 7.52 $3.77 million $0.16 45.00

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park City Group beats Cars.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names. The company also offers ReposiTrak, a cloud based solution that helps food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement retailers and suppliers to protect their brands and remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail and convenience store chains, branded food manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and manufacturing companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

