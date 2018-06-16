Comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill 4 23 8 0 2.11

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $365.37, indicating a potential downside of 20.92%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.16% 14.50% 9.75%

Risk & Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.91 $120.94 million $2.60 21.31 Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.88 $176.25 million $6.60 70.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

