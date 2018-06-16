Critical Contrast: F5 Networks (FFIV) & HP (HPQ)

HP (NYSE: HPQ) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HP and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 7.84% -99.90% 9.34% F5 Networks 20.43% 37.01% 18.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HP and F5 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 10 9 0 2.47 F5 Networks 2 16 7 0 2.20

HP currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $149.58, indicating a potential downside of 18.04%. Given HP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than F5 Networks.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F5 Networks does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 Networks has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HP and F5 Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $52.06 billion 0.73 $2.53 billion $1.65 14.30 F5 Networks $2.09 billion 5.34 $420.76 million $6.46 28.25

HP has higher revenue and earnings than F5 Networks. HP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F5 Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F5 Networks beats HP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

